Maldonado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Phillies.
Maldonado contributed a solo shot in the second inning, accounting for the last of the six runs charged to Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Over his last seven games, Maldonado has gone just 3-for-19 with nine strikeouts. The catcher has set career highs in homers (15) and RBI (45) in 112 contests this year, but he's slashing only .187/.249/.354 with 40 runs scored and 12 doubles.
More News
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting out Friday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench Thursday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Three hits including homer•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Monday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Generates four hits Sunday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Saturday•