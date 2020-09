Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Maldonado finished the Astros' five-run rally in the sixth inning with his blast off Mariners reliever Brandon Brennan. It was the sixth homer of the year for Maldonado, who has added 24 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base in 158 plate appearances.