Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-0 victory over the Mariners on Saturday.

After going hitless in his first 15 at-bats of the season, Maldonado finally connected for a two-run shot off Seattle starter Chris Flexen to triple Houston's early lead. Despite near regular playing time for a backstop, Maldonado is in the lineup for his defense and is a career .211 batter.