Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over Oakland.

Maldonado contributed an RBI double in the third inning before scoring on a Michael Brantley single. The catcher added a two-run homer in the fourth. He had gone 0-for-7 over the last two games, so this was a good time to stop the skid. Maldonado owns a .157/.229/.287 slash line with three homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored across 118 plate appearances as Houston's primary catcher.