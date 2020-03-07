Astros' Martin Maldonado: In Saturday's lineup
Maldonado (thumb) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Cardinals, according to MLB.com.
Maldonado missed a few days after taking a foul ball off his left thumb, but he will be back behind the plate Saturday and will hit seventh in the Astros' batting order.
