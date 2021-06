Maldonado went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win over Toronto.

In the sixth inning, the catcher blew the game wide open with a grand slam to put Houston ahead 7-0. Maldonado added an RBI single in the eighth. Friday was his third multi-hit game in 43 contests this year, all of which have come since May 14. The 34-year-old is slashing .164/.245/.286 with four homers, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored across 155 plate appearances.