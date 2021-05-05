Maldonado was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees after a collision at home plate, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old appeared to take a shot to the head during a collision with Rougned Odor, and the catcher remained down on the field for a few minutes before leaving the game. Maldonado is likely being evaluated for a head injury and should be considered day-to-day for the time being.