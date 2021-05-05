Maldonado was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees after a collision at home plate, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The 34-year-old appeared to take a shot to the head during a collision with Rougned Odor, and the catcher remained down on the field for a few minutes before leaving the game. Maldonado is likely being evaluated for a head injury and should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Dealing with trap contusion•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Triples in win•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Thursday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Reaches extension with Houston•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Walks twice in return•