Maldonado made his first start since being acquired by Houston and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Texas.

Maldonado was brought on board to be the Astros' backup at catcher to Max Stassi while Brian McCann (knee) recovers from surgery. To get a sense of how much playing time he'll receive, Maldonado is replacing Tim Federowicz, who made seven starts in 17 games while with Houston. Maldonado has more MLB experience than Federowicz had, so he could get more at-bats, but he's also less familiar with Houston's staff. We suspect Stassi will remain the primary starter with Maldonado getting two-to-three starts per week.