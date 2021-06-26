site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Game 1
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado had started each of the last three games behind the dish and will get a breather for Saturday's matinee. Jason Castro will start at catcher and bat ninth.
