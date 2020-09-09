site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Game 2
Maldonado is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during the matinee and will take a seat for the nightcap. Dustin Garneau will start behind the plate for Houston in Game 2.
