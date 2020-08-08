site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics.
Maldonado drew walks in each of the past four contests, but he'll take a seat after Saturday's 13-inning loss. Dustin Garneau will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
