Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Maldonado will get a breather after starting the previous three games behind the plate. Garrett Stubbs will catch and bat ninth Sunday.
