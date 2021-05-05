Maldonado (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

Maldonado was diagnosed with a trapezius contusion after leaving Tuesday's game against the Yankees. Maldonado will be available off the bench, but manager Dusty Baker said that he'll try not to use the 34-year-old, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Jason Castro will start at catcher and bat ninth.

