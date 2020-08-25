site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench for Game 2
Maldonado isn't in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado went 0-for-2 with a walk and one strikeout in the first game of the doubleheader, and he'll take a seat for Game 2. Dustin Garneau will start behind the plate in his absence.
