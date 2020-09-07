site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench Monday
Maldonado will sit Monday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado has handled a heavy workload behind the plate this season, starting 32 times in 41 games. Dustin Garneau gets the start in his absence.
