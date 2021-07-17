Maldonado is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 34-year-old went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks Friday and is now hitting .194 with four free passes in his last 10 games. Lefty-hitting Jason Castro will catch and bat eighth against Chicago's Lucas Giolito.
