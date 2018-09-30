Maldonado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Maldonado will take a seat for the second straight game after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. The 32-year-old has a .225/.276/.351 slash line with nine home runs in 373 at-bats between the Angels and Astros this season. Max Stassi will start behind the plate and bat eighth in his absence.