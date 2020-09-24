site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench Thursday
Maldonado isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Rangers.
Maldonado has been in a slump recently as he's gone 1-for-20 with four walks and eight strikeouts over the last seven games. Dustin Garneau will take over behind the dish Thursday.
