Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Athletics.
Maldonado will get a breather after he went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's loss. Korey Lee will get the start at catcher and bat ninth against Oakland.
