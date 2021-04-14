Maldonado was placed on the injured list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maldonado was one of five Astros who were placed on the injured list without an injury designation, so it appears as though the players are out due to COVID-19-related protocols. It's not yet clear whether Maldonado has tested positive for the virus. If the 34-year-old isn't dealing with a positive test result, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Jason Castro should serve as the team's primary catcher in Maldonado's absence, while the Astros also recalled Garrett Stubbs in a corresponding move.