Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Maldonado provided a clutch hit, giving Houston the lead with his eighth-inning solo shot. Prior to Saturday, he had gone 0-for-18 with one walk over his last six games. The catcher is batting a career-low .169 with a .540 OPS, six homers, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored through 66 contests. He hasn't lost much playing time despite his poor numbers, as the Astros appear content to let Yainer Diaz get the bulk of his at-bats at designated hitter while Yordan Alvarez (oblique) is out.