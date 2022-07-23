Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.
Maldonado's fifth-inning solo shot stood as the game-winning run. The catcher has tapped into his power in July, hitting five of his 10 homers this season in his last 16 games. For the season, he has a .166/..235/.341 slash line with 27 RBI, 25 runs scored and eight doubles through 70 contests. This is the fourth year in Maldonado's career he's reached double digits in homers.
