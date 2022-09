Maldonado (hand) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Maldonado missed two games due to swelling in his right hand after he was hit by a pitch Sunday versus the Orioles. The catcher wasn't able to do much in his return, and he's gone just 5-for-40 (.125) over his last 14 games. Despite the lack of hitting, Maldonado figures to reclaim the No. 1 catcher role over Christian Vazquez as long as the former's hand issue doesn't resurface.