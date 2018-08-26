Astros' Martin Maldonado: Receives day off
Maldonado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado will take a seat after making three consecutive turns behind the plate. Max Stassi will replace Maldonado at catcher, working in a battery with starting pitcher Framber Valdez.
