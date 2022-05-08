site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Receives rest day
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado will be getting some routine maintenance after he started at catcher each of the past three days. Jason Castro will relieve Maldonado behind the plate in the series finale.
