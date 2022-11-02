site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Resting in Game 4
Maldonado is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 4 of the World Series matchup with the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado will take a seat after he was behind the plate for each of the Astros' last four postseason games. Christian Vazquez will catch for starting pitcher Cristian Javier in Game 4.
