Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado is just getting a break after catching each of the Astros' last four games and going 1-for-10 at the dish. Dustin Garneau will step in behind the plate in Maldonado's stead, catching for starting pitcher Josh James.
