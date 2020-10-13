site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Resting Tuesday
Maldonado is not starting Game 3 of the ALCS against the Rays on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado has started every playoff game thus far for the Astros this season, hitting just .154/.214/.308. Dustin Garneau will catch Jose Urquidy in his absence.
