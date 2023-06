Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Maldonado is receiving some routine maintenance after he started behind the plate each of the past three days. Cesar Salazar will get a rare turn at catcher in place of Maldonado, who has gone hitless in his last five starts and is now slashing a deplorable .186/.272/.276 for the season.