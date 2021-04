Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Jason Castro will pick up his first start of the season while Maldonado heads to the bench after catching each of the last three days. Though the Astros put up 26 runs in the first three games of the series, Maldonado didn't get in the act, going just 1-for-13 with six strikeouts over that stretch.