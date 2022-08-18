Maldonado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Even after Houston dealt for an established everyday catcher in Christian Vazquez ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, Maldonado has remained the Astros' No. 1 backstop. Though Vazquez is behind the dish Thursday, Maldonado has dominated the playing time, catching in four of the previous five contests. Aside from popping the occasional home run, Maldonado's fantasy utility is limited, but his defensive acumen and chemistry with the pitching staff should continue to earn him ample opportunities for Houston.