Maldonado isn't in the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay.
After going 0-for-7 in Houston's last series against the Diamondbacks, Maldonado will yield catching duties to Christian Vazquez, who will bat eighth. This is the third time Maldonado has sat after making two consecutive starts, so it seems the Astros have fallen into a pattern behind the plate they like going forward.
