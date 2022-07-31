site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting Sunday
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado will get a breather after he went 2-for-10 with a double and a run scored while starting in each of Houston's last three games. Korey Lee will fill in for Maldonado behind the plate.
