Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting Tuesday
Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado will get a day off after starting five straight games, going 3-for-18 with a homer, two RBI and three runs in those contests. Jason Castro will start at catcher and bat eighth Tuesday.
