Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado is not in the lineup Tuesday against Texas, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado remains the clear primary option behind the plate in Houston, starting 27 of 34 games thus far. Dustin Garneau gets the nod Tuesday.
