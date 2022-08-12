Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Rangers.
Maldonado slugged a three-run homer in the second inning to open the scoring for Houston. He now has 12 homers on the season, four of which have come in his last 18 games. Despite Houston's acquisition of Christain Vazquez, Maldonado has started seven out of the 10 games since the trade deadline. Despite his relatively strong stretch recently, Maldonado is still hitting only .187/.252/.370 across 285 plate appearances on the season.
