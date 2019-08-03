Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Maldonado started behind the dish for the second consecutive game and provided the third of six Astros homers on the night. The catcher has seven homers, 29 runs scored and 18 RBI in 80 games between the Royals, Cubs and Astros this season. Maldonado is not expected to overtake Robinson Chirinos for the majority of starts, but he provides a solid veteran depth option off the bench for the Astros.