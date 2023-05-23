Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Monday against the Brewers.

Maldonado took Corbin Burnes deep in the second inning to tally his third homer of the season. He's not known for his bat, though he does have at least one hit in 12 of his last 15 games, during which he's maintained a .319 average with RBI and six runs scored. Maldonado's track record suggests that level of success at the plate will not continue, though he should continue to be a regular in the lineup thanks to his strong defense.