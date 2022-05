Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Maldonado took Patrick Corbin yard in the fifth inning to record his third homer of the season. He's now hit a home run twice in his last six games, though he had managed only two hits across his last 19 at-bats prior to Sunday's performance. Overall, Maldonado has maintained a subpar .113/.200/.238 line across 91 plate appearances.