Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Friday against the Rangers.
Maldonado took Martin Perez deep in the fifth inning to record his first homer and extra-base hit of the season. Though he also chipped in a double two frames later, the performance did little to make up for Maldonado's dismal performance at the plate to start the new campaign. He now has a .219/.306/.344 line across 37 plate appearances, though he remains Houston's primary catcher due to his defensive work behind the plate.