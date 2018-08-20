Astros' Martin Maldonado: Three extra-base hits
Maldonado went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and solo home run to go along with three runs scored Sunday against the Athletics.
Maldonado homered for the second consecutive game, taking Emilio Pagan deep in the seventh inning. He now has seven home runs for the season, though his first two home runs as an Astro came on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Brian McCann (knee) has begun a rehab assignment, so Maldonado's time as the team's primary catcher is likely coming to an end soon.
More News
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting Saturday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sits out final game of series•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Makes Astros debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...