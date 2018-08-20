Maldonado went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and solo home run to go along with three runs scored Sunday against the Athletics.

Maldonado homered for the second consecutive game, taking Emilio Pagan deep in the seventh inning. He now has seven home runs for the season, though his first two home runs as an Astro came on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Brian McCann (knee) has begun a rehab assignment, so Maldonado's time as the team's primary catcher is likely coming to an end soon.