Maldonado went 0-for-1 with two walks in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Colorado.
Maldonado returned to the lineup after missing the last four games while on the COVID-19 protocols list. He and three other Astros cleared health and safety protocols just before game time and were available to play.
More News
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Starting Tuesday in Coors•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On track to return Tuesday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Begins individual workouts•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Likely sidelined through road trip•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Placed on COVID IL•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets extension from Astros•