Astros' Martin Maldonado: Will catch Sunday
Maldonado will start Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado will share the primary catcher job with Brian McCann going forward in a platoon manager A.J. Hinch described as going "with the hot hand," although the manager has consistently prevented any of his catchers from starting more than three or four days in a row. McCann started Saturday, his first game since being activated from the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...