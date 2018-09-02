Maldonado will start Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maldonado will share the primary catcher job with Brian McCann going forward in a platoon manager A.J. Hinch described as going "with the hot hand," although the manager has consistently prevented any of his catchers from starting more than three or four days in a row. McCann started Saturday, his first game since being activated from the disabled list.

