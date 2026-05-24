Astros' Nate Pearson: Earns first save of 2026

Pearson collected the save in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Cubs, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bryan King pitched out of the bullpen both Friday and Saturday and Bryan Abreu was deployed in the eighth inning of Sunday's game, so the Astros turned to Pearson to close things out. Pearson issued a walk to Pete Crow-Armstrong but got out of the inning unscathed after retiring the next three batters, needing 20 pitches (11 strikes) to get out of the frame. It was the first save of the season for Pearson and his first since the 2024 season. Between King, Abreu and a soon-to-return Josh Hader (biceps), Pearson is unlikely to see many more save opportunities this season.