Astros' Ronel Blanco: Coming off IL and starting Monday

Blanco (elbow) will be activated by Houston Monday and start Monday's series opener against Miami, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanco will make his first start back since undergoing Tommy John surgery on his torn UCL in June of 2025. The 32-year-old has been on a rehab assignment since mid-June and has continued to progress and build up his pitch count throughout. Blanco will make his first start on Monday since May 18 of 2025. It has yet to be announced what moves the Astros will have to make to get the right-hander back on the 40-man and 26-man rosters.