Astros' Ronel Blanco: Coming off IL to start Monday

The Astros will activate Blanco (elbow) from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener against the Marlins in Houston, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanco will be making his 2026 debut for the Astros after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last June. The 32-year-old began a rehab assignment in mid-June and was able to build up to 4.1 innings and 68 pitches in his final outing at Triple-A Sugar Land last weekend. Overall, Blanco turned in a 1.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 17 innings over five starts with three different affiliates.