Blanco did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings against Toronto. He struck out five.

Blanco allowed two solo home runs but completed a season-high six innings en route to his first career quality start. After operating as a reliever over his first 16 appearances at the big-league level, the right-hander has made back-to-back starts since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land last Thursday. He's been solid in his new role, giving up four runs over 11.1 innings while striking out 10, but he's walked seven batters and surrendered three home runs. So far, the walks and long balls haven't been detrimental to his overall line, but those issues could certainly become worrisome in the future. It's unclear if Blanco will get another start, as the Astros may opt to move back to a five-man rotation with an off day Monday which ends a stretch of 17 games in 17 days.