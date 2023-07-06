The Astros are expected to recall Blanco from Triple-A Sugar Land to have him start Thursday against the Mariners, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 News Houston reports.

Since Blanco had been optioned to Sugar Land on Sunday, the Astros will need to place a player on the injured list to facilitate his return to the big club, with Jose Altuve (oblique) standing out as the most obvious candidate to be deactivated in a corresponding move. The Astros sent Blanco back to the minors with the expectation that he wouldn't be needed to make another start before the All-Star break, but those plans changed when Framber Valdez needed more time to recover from an ankle injury and with manager Dusty Baker opting to skip the struggling Cristian Javier's next turn through the rotation. Over his prior 14 appearances (five starts) with Houston this season, Blanco pitched to a 4.73 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB in 40 innings.