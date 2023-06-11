Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Blanco will be available out of the bullpen as a long reliever moving forward with Houston transitioning back to a five-man rotation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros are completing a string of 17 games in 17 days Sunday, and Blanco had been called up from Triple-A Sugar Land early in that stretch to help give Houston's other five starting pitchers an extra day of rest amid the busy schedule. Though Blanco acquitted himself well in his first two big-league starts -- he turned in a 3.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB in 11.1 innings -- his results weren't spectacular enough to supplant either J.P. France or Brandon Bielak as a back-end option in the rotation.