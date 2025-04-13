Gusto (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Angels, allowing three runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out six.

The Angels got to Gusto early, opening the first inning with three straight hits to plate two runs. The 26-year-old Gusto would manage to stop the bleeding until Nolan Schanuel's solo home run in the fourth. Overall, it was an up-and-down effort for Gusto in his first big-league start -- he had allowed just one run in eight innings out of the bullpen while striking out nine prior to Saturday. Gusto figures to remain in the Astros' rotation with Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) expected to miss the next six weeks. Gusto is tentatively in line for a tough home matchup with the Padres in his next outing.